Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Mega First Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM499m ÷ (RM4.4b - RM509m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Mega First Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.0% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mega First Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Mega First Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Mega First Corporation Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 156%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Mega First Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Mega First Corporation Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Mega First Corporation Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 100% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Mega First Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

