Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Mesiniaga Berhad (KLSE:MSNIAGA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mesiniaga Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = RM9.8m ÷ (RM232m - RM113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Mesiniaga Berhad has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the IT industry average of 9.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Mesiniaga Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Mesiniaga Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Mesiniaga Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 58% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 49% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Mesiniaga Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Mesiniaga Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

