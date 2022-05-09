Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Molson Coors Beverage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$28b - US$3.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Molson Coors Beverage has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 9.8%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Molson Coors Beverage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Molson Coors Beverage has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 96% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Molson Coors Beverage has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 37% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Molson Coors Beverage does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

