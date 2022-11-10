Returns Are Gaining Momentum At MQ Technology Berhad (KLSE:MQTECH)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, MQ Technology Berhad (KLSE:MQTECH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MQ Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0074 = RM474k ÷ (RM68m - RM3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MQ Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how MQ Technology Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

MQ Technology Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, MQ Technology Berhad is utilizing 33% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On MQ Technology Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that MQ Technology Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

