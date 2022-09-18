Returns Are Gaining Momentum At MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MRC Global's (NYSE:MRC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MRC Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$549m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, MRC Global has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured MRC Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MRC Global.

So How Is MRC Global's ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 580%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, MRC Global appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 24% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

What We Can Learn From MRC Global's ROCE

In the end, MRC Global has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 45% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

