Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Naim Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NAIM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Naim Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NAIM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Naim Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = RM16m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM484m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Naim Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Naim Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Naim Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Naim Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Naim Holdings Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 1.2%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 26%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Naim Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 42% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Naim Holdings Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

While Naim Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

