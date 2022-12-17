Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Norfolk Southern:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$4.9b ÷ (US$39b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Norfolk Southern has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Transportation industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Norfolk Southern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Norfolk Southern here for free.

What Can We Tell From Norfolk Southern's ROCE Trend?

Norfolk Southern is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 31% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Norfolk Southern has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 90% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Norfolk Southern can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Norfolk Southern that you might find interesting.

