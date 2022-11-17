Returns Are Gaining Momentum At NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on NPC Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = RM53m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM324m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, NPC Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating NPC Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that NPC Resources Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.8% on its capital. In addition to that, NPC Resources Berhad is employing 36% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On NPC Resources Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, NPC Resources Berhad has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 10% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about NPC Resources Berhad, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

