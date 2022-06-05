Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pason Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CA$56m ÷ (CA$387m - CA$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Pason Systems has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 4.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Pason Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pason Systems here for free.

So How Is Pason Systems' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Pason Systems has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 17% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Pason Systems is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Considering the stock has delivered 5.5% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Pason Systems that we think you should be aware of.

