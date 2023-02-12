Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Quest Resource Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$7.0m ÷ (US$186m - US$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Quest Resource Holding has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Quest Resource Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quest Resource Holding.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quest Resource Holding Tell Us?

Quest Resource Holding has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 106% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Quest Resource Holding gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 210% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Quest Resource Holding you'll probably want to know about.

