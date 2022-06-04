Returns Are Gaining Momentum At SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SolarWinds is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0082 = US$36m ÷ (US$4.8b - US$411m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, SolarWinds has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured SolarWinds' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SolarWinds.

So How Is SolarWinds' ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that SolarWinds has broken into profitability. The company now earns 0.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, SolarWinds is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last three years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with SolarWinds and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

