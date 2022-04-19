Returns Are Gaining Momentum At United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United States Cellular:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$191m ÷ (US$10b - US$903m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, United States Cellular has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 4.1%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured United States Cellular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 2.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 48%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On United States Cellular's ROCE

Story continues

All in all, it's terrific to see that United States Cellular is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 18% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for United States Cellular (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

