Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Veeco Instruments' (NASDAQ:VECO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Veeco Instruments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$64m ÷ (US$917m - US$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Veeco Instruments has an ROCE of 8.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Veeco Instruments' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Veeco Instruments here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Veeco Instruments is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 8.9% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 40%. Veeco Instruments could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Veeco Instruments has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 0.2% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Veeco Instruments does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Veeco Instruments that you might be interested in.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

