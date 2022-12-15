Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weis Markets:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$154m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$345m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Weis Markets has an ROCE of 9.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Weis Markets, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Weis Markets' ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 37%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Weis Markets thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Weis Markets' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Weis Markets has. And a remarkable 126% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

