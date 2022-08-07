Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Wellington Drive Technologies (NZSE:WDT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Wellington Drive Technologies (NZSE:WDT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wellington Drive Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0084 = NZ$228k ÷ (NZ$49m - NZ$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Wellington Drive Technologies has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 3.8%.

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Wellington Drive Technologies has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Wellington Drive Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.8% on its capital. In addition to that, Wellington Drive Technologies is employing 778% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Wellington Drive Technologies has decreased current liabilities to 44% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Wellington Drive Technologies' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 17% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Wellington Drive Technologies (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

