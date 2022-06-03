The Returns At Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Gale Pacific (ASX:GAP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gale Pacific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = AU$11m ÷ (AU$194m - AU$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Gale Pacific has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Gale Pacific's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Gale Pacific's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Gale Pacific's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Gale Pacific's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Gale Pacific in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Gale Pacific's ROCE

In a nutshell, Gale Pacific has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 15% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Gale Pacific does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

