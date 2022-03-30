Returns At Glencore (LON:GLEN) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Glencore (LON:GLEN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Glencore:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$9.8b ÷ (US$128b - US$49b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Glencore has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

In the above chart we have measured Glencore's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Glencore here for free.

So How Is Glencore's ROCE Trending?

Glencore's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 521% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Glencore's ROCE

To sum it up, Glencore is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 75% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Glencore, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

