Returns At HELMA Eigenheimbau (ETR:H5E) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating HELMA Eigenheimbau (ETR:H5E), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HELMA Eigenheimbau:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = €29m ÷ (€438m - €89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, HELMA Eigenheimbau has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HELMA Eigenheimbau compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HELMA Eigenheimbau here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at HELMA Eigenheimbau. The company has consistently earned 8.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 59% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, HELMA Eigenheimbau has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 48% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with HELMA Eigenheimbau (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

