Returns At Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hong Leong Industries Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM421m ÷ (RM2.7b - RM500m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Industrials industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hong Leong Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Hong Leong Industries Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 44% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Hong Leong Industries Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Hong Leong Industries Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 20% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

If you'd like to know more about Hong Leong Industries Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

