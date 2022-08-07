The Returns At IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IDACORP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$314m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$328m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, IDACORP has an ROCE of 4.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.9%.

roce
Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDACORP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IDACORP here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at IDACORP, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IDACORP to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that IDACORP has been paying out 62% of its earnings to its shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, IDACORP has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 45% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

IDACORP does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

