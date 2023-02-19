Returns At IDOX (LON:IDOX) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, IDOX (LON:IDOX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDOX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = UK£8.7m ÷ (UK£130m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, IDOX has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDOX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for IDOX.

How Are Returns Trending?

IDOX has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 171%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 26% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that IDOX has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 84% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if IDOX can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

