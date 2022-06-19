Returns At Jade Power Trust (CVE:JPWR.UN) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Jade Power Trust (CVE:JPWR.UN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jade Power Trust:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$7.8m ÷ (CA$69m - CA$9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Jade Power Trust has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Renewable Energy industry average of 4.5% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Jade Power Trust's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Jade Power Trust has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Jade Power Trust. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 47%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Jade Power Trust has decreased current liabilities to 14% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Jade Power Trust can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 60% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

