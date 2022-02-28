The Returns At Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Jaywing (LON:JWNG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jaywing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = UK£1.1m ÷ (UK£40m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Jaywing has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Jaywing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Jaywing.

So How Is Jaywing's ROCE Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 46% in that same period. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 4.9%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 46% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than4.9% because total capital employed would be higher.The 4.9% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 46% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

What We Can Learn From Jaywing's ROCE

It's a shame to see that Jaywing is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 75% over the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Jaywing has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jaywing (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

