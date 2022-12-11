Returns At Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Kingfisher (LON:KGF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kingfisher:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = UK£876m ÷ (UK£13b - UK£3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Kingfisher has an ROCE of 9.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Kingfisher's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kingfisher.

What Can We Tell From Kingfisher's ROCE Trend?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Kingfisher in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.5% and the business has deployed 25% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Kingfisher's ROCE

In summary, Kingfisher has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has declined 13% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kingfisher (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

