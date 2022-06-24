Returns At Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Korn Ferry, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$470m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$984m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Korn Ferry has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Korn Ferry's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Korn Ferry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Korn Ferry Tell Us?

Korn Ferry is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 55%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Korn Ferry has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 68% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Korn Ferry can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Korn Ferry that you might find interesting.

