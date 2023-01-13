Returns At Leader Steel Holdings Berhad (KLSE:LSTEEL) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Leader Steel Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:LSTEEL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Leader Steel Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = RM16m ÷ (RM287m - RM81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Leader Steel Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Leader Steel Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Leader Steel Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 7.7%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 37%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Leader Steel Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 28% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Leader Steel Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Leader Steel Holdings Berhad has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Leader Steel Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

