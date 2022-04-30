Returns At Magontec (ASX:MGL) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Magontec (ASX:MGL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Magontec is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = AU$5.3m ÷ (AU$83m - AU$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Magontec has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 8.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Magontec

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Magontec's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Magontec's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Magontec's ROCE Trending?

Magontec's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 141% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Magontec has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 24% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Magontec, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Magontec isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.