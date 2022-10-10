Returns At Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Meridian Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = NZ$561m ÷ (NZ$9.4b - NZ$726m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Meridian Energy has an ROCE of 6.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meridian Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Meridian Energy's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 66% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Meridian Energy's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Meridian Energy has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Meridian Energy can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Meridian Energy and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

