Returns At MHP (LON:MHPC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over MHP's (LON:MHPC) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MHP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$436m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$506m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, MHP has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MHP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MHP here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 41% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On MHP's ROCE

To sum it up, MHP has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 68%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, MHP does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

