Returns At MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for MIND C.T.I (NASDAQ:MNDO), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MIND C.T.I:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$30m - US$5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, MIND C.T.I has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MIND C.T.I's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how MIND C.T.I has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From MIND C.T.I's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at MIND C.T.I, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 26% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, MIND C.T.I isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 63% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MIND C.T.I (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

