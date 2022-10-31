The Returns At MoneyMax Financial Services (Catalist:5WJ) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over MoneyMax Financial Services' (Catalist:5WJ) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MoneyMax Financial Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$41m ÷ (S$557m - S$294m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MoneyMax Financial Services has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating MoneyMax Financial Services' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From MoneyMax Financial Services' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 263% more capital into its operations. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 53% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously. Although because current liabilities are still 53%, some of that risk is still prevalent.

What We Can Learn From MoneyMax Financial Services' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that MoneyMax Financial Services has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 64% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with MoneyMax Financial Services (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

