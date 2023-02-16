Returns At Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Mpac Group's (LON:MPAC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mpac Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = UK£5.5m ÷ (UK£147m - UK£39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Mpac Group has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Mpac Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mpac Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Mpac Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 5.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 85% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On Mpac Group's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Mpac Group has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 69% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Mpac Group that we think you should be aware of.

