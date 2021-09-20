The Returns At Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Aren't Growing

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Northwest Natural Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$160m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$572m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Northwest Natural Holding has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.4%.

See our latest analysis for Northwest Natural Holding

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Northwest Natural Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Northwest Natural Holding here for free.

So How Is Northwest Natural Holding's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Northwest Natural Holding in recent years. The company has consistently earned 5.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 22% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Northwest Natural Holding has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Northwest Natural Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Northwest Natural Holding that you might be interested in.

While Northwest Natural Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

