Returns At Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Nova's (NASDAQ:NVMI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nova, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$143m ÷ (US$902m - US$116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Nova has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured Nova's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nova.

So How Is Nova's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 274% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 18%. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Nova has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Nova has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 139% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

