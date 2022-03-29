Returns At Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ocean Wilsons Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$101m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Ocean Wilsons Holdings has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Infrastructure industry average of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ocean Wilsons Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Ocean Wilsons Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Ocean Wilsons Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Ocean Wilsons Holdings is paying out 52% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Ocean Wilsons Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Ocean Wilsons Holdings isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ocean Wilsons Holdings that you might be interested in.

