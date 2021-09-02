The Returns At Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Otter Tail, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$183m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$483m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Otter Tail has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.6% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Otter Tail's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Otter Tail. The company has employed 34% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Otter Tail's ROCE

Long story short, while Otter Tail has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 82% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Otter Tail that we think you should be aware of.

