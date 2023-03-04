Returns At Privasia Technology Berhad (KLSE:PRIVA) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Privasia Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PRIVA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Privasia Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00018 = RM12k ÷ (RM89m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Privasia Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 0.02%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Privasia Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Privasia Technology Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 0.02% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. In regards to capital employed, Privasia Technology Berhad is using 31% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Privasia Technology Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Privasia Technology Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

