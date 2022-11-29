Returns At PUMA (ETR:PUM) Are On The Way Up

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, PUMA (ETR:PUM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PUMA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €681m ÷ (€7.3b - €3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, PUMA has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Luxury industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PUMA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PUMA.

What Can We Tell From PUMA's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from PUMA. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 132%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, PUMA has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that PUMA is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

While PUMA looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PUM is currently trading for a fair price.

While PUMA may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

