Returns At Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Quarto Group (LON:QRT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Quarto Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$16m ÷ (US$157m - US$68m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Quarto Group has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Media industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Quarto Group

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Quarto Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Quarto Group has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 47% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Quarto Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 34% less capital to run its operation. Quarto Group may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

On a side note, Quarto Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Quarto Group has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Quarto Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.