Returns At R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in R.E.A. Holdings' (LON:RE.) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for R.E.A. Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$48m ÷ (US$591m - US$112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, R.E.A. Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for R.E.A. Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that R.E.A. Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 10% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On R.E.A. Holdings' ROCE

To bring it all together, R.E.A. Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 62% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, R.E.A. Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

