Returns At Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Reef Casino Trust's (ASX:RCT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Reef Casino Trust, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$18m ÷ (AU$107m - AU$7.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Reef Casino Trust has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Reef Casino Trust's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Reef Casino Trust's ROCE Trending?

Reef Casino Trust is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 58% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Reef Casino Trust's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Reef Casino Trust has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Reef Casino Trust does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

