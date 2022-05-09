Returns At Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Schnitzer Steel Industries' (NASDAQ:SCHN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Schnitzer Steel Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$213m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$329m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

So, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schnitzer Steel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Schnitzer Steel Industries. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 78% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Schnitzer Steel Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Schnitzer Steel Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Schnitzer Steel Industries that you might be interested in.

