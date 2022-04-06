Returns At Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sensata Technologies Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$641m ÷ (US$8.6b - US$836m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Sensata Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electrical industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sensata Technologies Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sensata Technologies Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Sensata Technologies Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.2% and the business has deployed 37% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Sensata Technologies Holding has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 21% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Sensata Technologies Holding (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

