Returns At Sern Kou Resources Berhad (KLSE:SERNKOU) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Sern Kou Resources Berhad (KLSE:SERNKOU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sern Kou Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM17m ÷ (RM311m - RM67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Sern Kou Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sern Kou Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sern Kou Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Sern Kou Resources Berhad in recent years. The company has consistently earned 7.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 197% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

On a side note, Sern Kou Resources Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 22% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On Sern Kou Resources Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, Sern Kou Resources Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 200% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sern Kou Resources Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

