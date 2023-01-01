Returns At Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SYSCORP) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SYSCORP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM193m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM293m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Shipping industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 1,367% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 215% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Shin Yang Shipping Corporation Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

