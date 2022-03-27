Returns At South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for South Port New Zealand, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = NZ$14m ÷ (NZ$82m - NZ$6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, South Port New Zealand has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.8% generated by the Infrastructure industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for South Port New Zealand's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating South Port New Zealand's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 50% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that South Port New Zealand has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, South Port New Zealand has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 106% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

