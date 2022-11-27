The Returns At Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sprouts Farmers Market is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$353m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$525m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Sprouts Farmers Market has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sprouts Farmers Market's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sprouts Farmers Market's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 98% more capital into its operations. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Sprouts Farmers Market's ROCE

To sum it up, Sprouts Farmers Market has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 41% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sprouts Farmers Market and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

