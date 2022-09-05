Returns At Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Standex International's (NYSE:SXI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Standex International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$101m ÷ (US$934m - US$151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Standex International has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10.0% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Standex International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Standex International.

So How Is Standex International's ROCE Trending?

Standex International has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 29% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Standex International's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Standex International has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

