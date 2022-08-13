Returns At TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TE Connectivity:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$21b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, TE Connectivity has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Electronic industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TE Connectivity compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TE Connectivity here for free.

What Can We Tell From TE Connectivity's ROCE Trend?

TE Connectivity's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 20% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, TE Connectivity has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 94% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for TE Connectivity that we think you should be aware of.

