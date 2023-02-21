Returns At Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Theta Edge Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = RM4.1m ÷ (RM132m - RM40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Theta Edge Berhad has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Theta Edge Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Theta Edge Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Theta Edge Berhad Tell Us?

The fact that Theta Edge Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.5% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 34% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Theta Edge Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 59% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

